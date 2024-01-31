“You Raped Me!,’ Prophet Walter Magaya’s Hotel Graphitti’d

Vandaliased…A side wall at Walter Magaya’s Yadah hotel

Prophet Walter Magaya’s Hotel Vandalized with Controversial Graffiti

By Religion Reporter | The hotel owned by Prophet Walter Magaya, a convicted mentee of TB Joshua, has been vandalized with eye-catching graffiti. Early Wednesday morning, passersby were shocked to discover the message, “You raped me,” boldly painted across the facade of the establishment.

This act of vandalism comes amidst a tumultuous time for Magaya, who recently lost a legal battle with the Gender Commission. The prophet had sought to halt investigations into multiple allegations of rape leveled against him by various women, but his efforts were in vain.

Adding to the complexity of the situation, reports indicate that the individual responsible for the graffiti is a woman allegedly suffering from depression as a result of abuse by Magaya. The message she left behind is not just an accusation but also includes a biblical verse: “22 A little one shall become a thousand, and a small one a strong nation: I the Lord will hasten it in his time.” This verse may symbolize her hope for justice and transformation amidst her pain.

At this point, Magaya has not issued any comments regarding this incident. The silence from his end has only fueled public curiosity and concern about the allegations against him.

The graffiti, serving as a stark and public accusation.

