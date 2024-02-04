We Want Elections After 15 Years : Zanu PF

By A Correspondent

In a recent development, the Zanu PF Varakashi team has stirred controversy by advocating for an extension of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s term of office. The party, which currently holds a majority in parliament, has proposed amendments to the constitution, prompting a heated discussion within Zimbabwean political circles.

The Varakashi team took to Facebook to release a statement outlining sinister proposals.

This move has raised eyebrows among citizens and opposition groups, questioning the implications it could have on the country’s democratic processes.

Zanu PF has put forward the suggestion to hold elections after a period of 10 or 15 years, arguing that this would allow for uninterrupted development.

This proposal, however, has faced criticism for potentially undermining the principles of a democratic system, which thrives on regular, fair, and transparent elections.

Secondly, Zanu PF proposed elimination of by-elections in the event of a recall or the passing of a seated candidate.

Instead, the party would internally select a replacement from its members.

While this may streamline the process for the ruling party, critics argue that it could disenfranchise voters who are deprived of the opportunity to choose their representatives through a democratic vote.

Perhaps the most contentious proposal in the statement is the call to remove the term limit for the President, effectively allowing an unlimited number of terms in office.

This move raises concerns about the consolidation of power and the potential erosion of checks and balances within the political system.

The statement justified these proposals by citing the majority Zanu PF holds in parliament, suggesting that constitutional amendments are necessary for the betterment of the country.

However, the opposition and civil society groups are likely to vehemently oppose these changes, emphasizing the importance of upholding democratic values and ensuring a fair and transparent electoral process.

As discussions unfold, the push for constitutional amendments by Zanu PF sparks a critical debate on the future of Zimbabwe’s political landscape.

The balance between stability and democratic governance hangs in the balance, as citizens and political stakeholders closely watch how this unfolding narrative will shape the nation’s trajectory.

