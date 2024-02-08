Sikhala To Make A Statement On His Political Future

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| Fresh from a second conviction on charges of communicating falsehoods, former Zengeza West legislator Job Sikhala will today make a statement on his political future.

Sikhala who was released from Chikurubi Maximum prison last week after spending more than 600 days after his arrest in July 2022, had the nation guessing his position amid skirmishes in the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC).

It remains unclear what Sikhala will say but there are strong feelings that he will not follow former CCC leader Nelson Chamisa who walked away from the party and is yet to announce the name of the new movement he is starting.

It is also not clear if Sikhala is working with self-proclaimed Interim CCC Secretary General Sengezo Tshabangu.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...