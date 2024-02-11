Give Young Women Chance To Excel…

By Gift Ostallos Siziba

Speaking at the launch of the #ElectAYoungWoman campaign led by The Women Academy for Leadership and Political Excellellncy in the capital city.

Gave our affirmation and support for young women who aspire to lead.

In the just ended election President Chamisa was very firm in his deployment of young women that saw the election of the first ever youngest female Mayoress in Masvingo Chantel Chiwara

In Epworth we also deliberately deployed a young female Annah Sande Mayoress to run council.

In Mutare we did the same with Mayoress Sophia Gwasira.

We do so because we believe as Sankara would say, that “there is no true social revolution without the liberation of women.”

Mayibuye iAfrica

