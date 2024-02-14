SA Opposition Party Targets Zimbabwean Students In New Xenophobic Attacks

By A Correspondent| In a surprising turn of events, South Africa’s opposition Patriotic Alliance (PA) party has shifted its focus to schools, alleging enrollment of Zimbabwean students and sparking fears of potential xenophobic tensions.

The party, known for its recent controversial border patrols, now seeks an audit of permits, residence documents, job visas, and asylum seekers dating back to 1994.

In a recent incident, PA members, led by deputy president Kenny Kunene, made headlines by storming Esikhisini School in Pretoria, protesting the alleged enrollment of Zimbabwean learners.

Kunene, also campaigning for the Gauteng province premiership, took to social media, confirming their visit and expressing concerns about the teaching of Shona at the school.

The PA claims that foreign students, particularly Zimbabweans, are taking spots that should go to South African nationals.

Kunene, a former teacher and businessman-turned-politician, vows to express his displeasure at education offices and, if elected, discourage schools from enrolling foreign nationals altogether.

This controversial move by the PA comes amid longstanding tensions between South Africans and the over a million Zimbabweans who have sought refuge in the country due to economic challenges.

Accusations of job displacement have fueled xenophobic sentiments, leading to deadly attacks on migrants.

Kunene’s history, marked by involvement in student politics and a prison stint in the 1980s, adds complexity to the narrative.

Despite his past, he is confident in winning the Gauteng premiership and aims to implement policies discouraging schools from admitting foreign students.

This development echoes previous incidents, such as the 2022 remarks by Limpopo Member of the Executive Committee for Health, Phophi Ramathuba, who berated Zimbabwean patients and even considered billing President Emmerson Mnangagwa for health services provided to immigrants.

These actions continue to strain relations between the two nations, prompting responses from the Zimbabwean embassy in South Africa.

