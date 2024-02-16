Charumbira Still Sidelined From Pan African Parliament (PAP)

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| Deputy President of the Chiefs Council, Chief Fortune Charumbira remains sidelined at the Pan African Parliament despite claims by the regime enablers that he remains in charge.

Charumbira was elected President of the Pan African Parliament following massive lobbying from countries in the Southern part of Africa who felt West Africa was dominating the body.

His election, a major victory for the region was however shortlived as he soon faced serious problems resulting in him being finally sidelined.

According to recent executive decisions made at PAP, the third Vice President Lucia Maria Mendes Goncalves Dos Passos has been seconded to be the acting President of the body while they finalise the election of a new President.

“Pending the finalization of the election, the Third Vice President, Hon. Lucia Maria Mendes Goncalves Dos Passos, should immediately act as President in line with Article 12(7) of the Protocol, which specifies that rotation within the Bureau should occur in the absence of a president,” reads part of the summary of executive decisions.

Charumbira was elbowed out of the hot seat amid allegations of favoritism and sidelining other countries in favour of Zimbabwean people.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...