Dynamos Vice Chairman Dismissed for Misconduct Amidst Khama Billiat Controversy

Sports Correspondent

In a recent development, Vincent Chawonza, the vice chairman of Dynamos, has been relieved of his duties due to gross misconduct.

The controversy surrounding Chawonza erupted following his remarks regarding Khama Billiat.

Chawonza openly criticized Billiat and his agent following the player’s decision not to join Dynamos, branding the former Warriors international as ‘unprofessional’ after Billiat opted to sign with Yadah instead of the Harare giants.

