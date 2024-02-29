Mnangagwa A Liability To Nation – President Chamisa

By A Correspondent

In a fiery address to a fervent crowd in Masvingo on Wednesday, Gift Ostallos Siziba, speaking on behalf of Advocate Nelson Chamisa’s new movement, minced no words in labelling Mr. Emmerson Mnangagwa a liability to the nation.

Amidst lingering controversy stemming from the disputed August 23 polls, Ostallos’ remarks resonated strongly with the gathered supporters.

He denounced Mnangagwa’s presidency, asserting that it posed significant risks to the country’s progress and stability.

The declaration of Mnangagwa as the victor by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission failed to assuage concerns regarding the legitimacy of the electoral process. Instead, it further fueled discontent among those who question the fairness and transparency of the outcome.

Ostallos’ condemnation of Mnangagwa’s leadership echoed sentiments shared by many disillusioned citizens across the nation.

The call for change and a renewed commitment to democratic principles reverberated throughout the gathering, signaling a growing desire for a shift in the political landscape.

As the nation grapples with economic challenges and social unrest, the assertion that Mnangagwa’s tenure represents a liability underscores the urgency for meaningful reform and genuine dialogue to chart a more inclusive and prosperous path forward.

In the face of mounting discontent and calls for change, the message from President Chamisa’s camp is clear: the status quo is untenable, and the time for decisive action is now.

