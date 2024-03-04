Vic Falls Company With A Starlink Device Fined US$500 For Operating A Radio Station

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| Victoria Falls magistrates court has fined a Victoria Falls based company of operating a radio station without a license.

Actually, the company Zambezi Botique Private Limited does not operate a radio station but a mere Starlink device which they are using to access cheaper and fast internet.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the company was raided following a tip off and found with Starlink terminals at their reception area.

Sometime in September 2023, the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe received a tip off to the effect that the company was in possession of Star Link terminals. Acting on tip off a team from Potraz together with the Police proceeded to the company premises where they were led to the terminal connection located at the reception area.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...