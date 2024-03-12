Fake Degrees Issuing Institution Shadows Tuku’s Legacy

By Showbiz Reporter- The recent discrediting of the International Institute of Philanthropy (IIP) by the government from conferring honorary degrees to Zimbabweans is putting at scrutiny the Honorary PhD the same institute conferred to the late great music icon Oliver Mtukudzi.

In 2014, the International Institute of Philanthropy conferred Tuku with an Honorary Doctorate in Human Letters (DHL).

This week, the government, through the Zimbabwe Council for Higher Education (ZIMCHE), exposed the International Institute of Philanthropy (IIP) for issuing fake honorary degrees.

ZIMCHE said IIP should immediately withdraw all the degrees it issued to people because it is not authorised to award degrees in Zimbabwe as it is not a registered higher education institution.

In a statement, while conferring Tuku with the honorary PhD in 2014, the International Institute of Philanthropy Zimbabwe chapter representative Dr. Enrico Sibanda said the award was long overdue for the towering beacon of Zimbabwean arts and culture. “Look at what he has done for Zimbabwe. He is respected locally, regionally and internationally,” said Sibanda. “He has mentored many musicians and has gone through so much to be where he is today. People should stop calling this man ‘Oliver.’ It’s high time he was called Dr. Mtukudzi.”

IIP has conferred honorary degrees to several politicians and controversial individuals.

Fraudster Dilesh Nguwaya and Midlands-based Zanu PF’s G40 Queen-pin Smelly Dube were honoured by this institution.

The same International Institute of Philanthropy (IIP) has awarded several businessmen and controversial figures with honorary PhDs among them Kambucha Beverages Director Eric Francis Niyonsaba ( Kambucha), and Mudiwahood.

