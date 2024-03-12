Former Herald Editor Drops Bombshell On Judith Makwanya Death

By A Correspondent| Former Editor of The Herald, Ceasar Zvayi has claimed that the late deputy diplomatic correspondent Judith Makwanya could have died as a result of the pressure she faced from some journalists at ZBC who felt she was too old for television.

Posting on X, formerly Twitter to remember Makwanya who passed on, on 12 March 2019, Zvayi said;

“Zorora murugare, lala ngokuthula my sister Judith Makwanya promoted to glory on this day 5 years ago after being hounded to her death by some Johnnie-come-latelies who told her she was ‘too old for television”. They know themselves though they were effusive upon her demise.”

Makwanya, who spend over two decades at ZBC was diagnosed with high blood pressure and died after being admitted at West End clinic in Harare.

ZimEye sources at the time of Makwanya’s death had alleged that she was summoned by a senior government official over the leaked WhatsApp chat in which ZBC staffers were the country’s leadership.

