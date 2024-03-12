Mudiwa Hood Rejects ‘Bogus’ Doctorate, Distances Self From The Honor

By Jane Mlambo| Musician and entrepreneur Mudiwa Hood has rejected an honorary doctorate conferred by the International Institute of Philanthropy (IIP).

This decision follows the Zimbabwe Council for Higher Education (ZIMCHE) stating that IIP lacks authorization to grant degrees in Zimbabwe, as it is not a registered higher education institution.

Mudiwa Hood took to social media to reveal that he had previously declined the honorary PhD in 2023 until IIP revisited the offer earlier this month, emphasizing that it aimed to acknowledge his contributions to humanitarian efforts and philanthropy.

Posting on social media, Mudiwa Hood said he will instead work hard to earn the title of Doctor through completing his PhD.

“I was recently approached and offered an honorary degree for my efforts in humanitarian work and philanthropy.

“Initially, I declined the offer in May 2023, but by March 2024, it was emphasized that the recognition was due to my actual contributions, not academic achievements – they were clear, it wasn’t a PhD.

“The issue was further complicated when ZimCHE noted that the awarding organization wasn’t registered with them. As a result, I’ve distanced myself from this honour.

“Despite this situation, NOTHING CHANGES. I’ve never claimed the title ‘Doctor’, adhering to my principle of earning the title through completing my PhD,” said Mudiwa.

Last week, ZIMCHE said IIP is awarding several honourary degrees in violation of section 75(3) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (No. 20) Act, 2013 as read with section 10(1) of the Zimbabwe Council for Higher Education Act (Chapter 25:27).

It also ordered IIP to publicly withdraw all awarded degrees and inform all recipients accordingly.

