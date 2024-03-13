Chamisa Mourns ‘Mudhara Wazadza’

Spread the love

Former Citizens Coalition for Change leader Nelson Chamisa has mourned his number one supporter Nhamo Enias Manyatera who coined the popular slogan Wazadza saying his passing on is a huge subtraction to the movement.

Posting on X, formerly Twitter, Chamisa said Manyatera was an embodiment and testament that “seniority in the struggle is by contribution not title or position.”

“A BLOW TO THE CITIZENS PROJECT…The passing of Mr. Manyatera ‘Wazadza’ is a huge subtraction to #CitizenPower. He was a true citizen leader, changing our political landscape in remarkable and organic ways.

“His contribution is testament to the power of CITIZENOCRACY, that citizen philosophy and signifies the importance of every voice as we journey towards a new Great Zimbabwe. Mr ‘Wazadza’ is the evidence that seniority in the struggle is by contribution and not position or title.

“He embodied the belief that every citizens voice, regardless of age or social standing, holds significance as we journey towards a new Great Zimbabwe. Even in death, he will continue to inspire citizens especially the young to contribute towards the building of a great nation path. He reminds us that ordinary citizens can achieve extraordinary feats in the quest to build a New Great Zimbabwe. He serves as proof that the people’s struggle is driven from the base and by the grassroots.”

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...