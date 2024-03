Zim Bags Another Medal At African Games

The 4x100m freestyle relay team of Vhenekai Dhemba, Mikayla Makwabarara, Donata Katai and Paige van Der Weisthuizen win another bronze medal for Zimbabwe at the 2023 African Games in Accra, Ghana.

ZBC News

