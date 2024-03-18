Tsvangirai Tackles Crime In Norton

By A Correspodent| Norton legislator Richard Tsvangirai has expressed deep concern and dismay over the escalating crime rate in the area, following a recent tragic incident that claimed the life of an individual in Cabs Ward 11.

Tsvangirai, known for his advocacy for community safety and well-being, voiced his distress over the deteriorating security situation, lamenting a stark departure from Norton’s once-prized reputation for safety.

“In light of the recent tragedy that unfolded this morning, leaving an individual dead in cold blood, I am deeply concerned and disheartened,” Tsvangirai remarked. “I remember a time when our community was known for its safety. I understand the fear and concern this has brought to the people of Norton.”

Taking proactive measures to address the alarming surge in crime, Tsvangirai disclosed that he recently convened a meeting with Mr. Makiwa of the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), where they resolved to implement immediate actions to safeguard the residents of Norton.

“Last week, I had a meeting with Mr. Makiwa of ZRP, and we resolved to take proactive steps to ensure the safety and well-being of everyone in Norton and prevent further murders,” Tsvangirai stated.

Among the strategies outlined to combat crime, Tsvangirai highlighted the ZRP’s commitment to intensify patrols, particularly during the evening hours. Additionally, he announced the temporary closure of nightclubs by 7 PM until further notice, citing them as potential hotspots for criminal activities.

Moreover, Tsvangirai emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts in raising awareness and fostering community involvement in crime prevention. He revealed plans for a joint awareness campaign on crime, involving various stakeholders to educate and empower residents in safeguarding their neighborhoods.

“I will also engage the councillors, ZRP, and other stakeholders so that we can come up with measures to ensure safety in Norton,” Tsvangirai affirmed, underscoring his dedication to forging partnerships and mobilizing resources to address the security challenges facing the community.

