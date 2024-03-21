Mnangagwa Spooks Walk Scot-free After Bashing Opposition Official

By A Correspondent

In a disturbing display of political violence, members of Forever Associates Zimbabwe (FAZ), a Zanu PF affiliate, reportedly assaulted Tawedzerwa Runyowa, the only CCC councillor for Chivi District in Zimbabwe.

The incident occurred in broad daylight, in front of parents and school children, as Runyowa attempted to attend a school meeting at Madyangove Primary.

FAZ, known for its violent tactics and alleged interference in the 2023 elections, has once again demonstrated its disregard for democratic principles and the rule of law.

The accused, led by Kudzai Chidewe, confronted Runyowa at the school premises, accusing him of causing trouble for the ruling party and disrupting their agenda.Despite the severity of the assault and the brazenness of the attack, the perpetrators have thus far evaded accountability.

The case was reported at Chivi Police station, yet Masvingo Provincial Police Spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa claimed ignorance of the incident.

This lack of response from law enforcement authorities raises serious concerns about their commitment to upholding justice and protecting the rights of citizens, particularly those in opposition.

Runyowa’s harrowing account of the assault sheds light on the pervasive culture of intimidation and violence that plagues Zimbabwean politics.

Dragged into a bush and subjected to physical violence, Runyowa faced threats and intimidation simply for exercising his rights as an elected representative and a concerned parent.

The fact that he was targeted solely for his political affiliation further underscores the dangerous polarization of Zimbabwean society.

As the only elected opposition candidate in Chivi, Runyowa symbolizes the resilience of democratic forces in the face of tyranny and oppression.

His bravery in standing up to intimidation serves as a reminder of the importance of defending democratic values and protecting the rights of all citizens, regardless of their political beliefs.

The failure of authorities to swiftly and decisively address this incident not only perpetuates a culture of impunity but also undermines the credibility of Zimbabwe’s democratic institutions.

Without accountability for such acts of violence, there can be no assurance of a free and fair electoral process, nor can there be genuine progress towards reconciliation and national unity.The international community must not turn a blind eye to the deteriorating human rights situation in Zimbabwe.

It is imperative that pressure is exerted on the government to uphold the rule of law, ensure the safety of its citizens, and hold accountable those responsible for acts of political violence.

Only through concerted efforts to promote accountability and respect for human rights can Zimbabwe hope to achieve lasting peace and stability.

