Chivayo Bows Down To Public Pressure, Buys Senior Lecturer Brand New Car

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

Controversial Zanu PF businessman, Wicknell Chivayo, has acquired a brand new vehicle for veteran musician, Madzibaba Nicholas Zakaria, affectionately known as Senior Lecturer.

Previously criticized for his treatment of the Senior Lecturer, Chivayo’s gesture has been viewed as mere window dressing.

However, Chimurenga music icon, Thomas Tarirenyika Mapfumo, has declined Chivayo’s offer, citing concerns about accepting gifts while many Zimbabweans continue to face hardship.

In a statement, Chivayo expressed his admiration for Zakaria’s contributions to both music and national events, emphasizing his respect and gratitude.

The vehicle, a 2024 Toyota Fortuner 2.8d GD6 4X4 LUXURY, awaits Zakaria at Exquisite Dealership, as per Chivayo’s announcement.

See Chivayo’s full statement below…

MONDAY MORNING MOTIVATION…I say very BIG congratulations to my brother in Christ , no one non other than the “SENIOR LECTURER” himself, MADZIBABA NICHOLAS ZACHARIAH…Your letter in response to my post was well received with thanks and content thereof respectfully noted…

Ndinoti iyo MAZDA BT50 yedu yanga yakuti netsa iya mu zuva ra nhasi chairo chitsvagaiwo weku govera imimi se MUNHU MUKURU neku kurumidza ndapota PLEASE GO AND SEE VICTOR at EXQUISITE DEALERSHIP 29 Mazowe Street Cnr, Josiah Tongogara St , your brand spanking new 2024 TOYOTA FORTUNER 2,8d GD6 4X4 LUXURY is ready for collection…CHIPO CHINOUYA SE ROMBE CHAKA TUNGAMIRIRWA NA MARIA

Your participation , continued support at ZANU PF and other NATIONAL events throughout the years together with the significant and remarkable contribution you’ve made in the music industry will never be forgotten…

Today i celebrate and appreciate you nekuti Takanzi se VATENDI chino tanga ITSITSI NE RUDO KOZOUYA KUNAMATA…Please enjoy your brand new car and always give thanks and praise up above…God is the GREATEST may you be blessed always MADZIBABA… ZANU PF CHIORORO…EDHUCHI…Edworks Edelivers… Edworks2030 anenge aripo.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...