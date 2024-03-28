Teenager Mistaken for Intruder Fatally Shot, Shooter Convicted

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| In a tragic turn of events, a teenage boy, on the brink of his O’ Level examinations, met an untimely demise after being mistaken for an intruder and shot five times in the head. The incident occurred at a residence where the young victim had previously worked.

The shooter, identified as Humphrey Gara, has been found guilty of culpable homicide despite claiming self-defense. Gara’s actions led to the death of the unarmed teenager, resulting in a legal battle that concluded with a sentence of 12 months imprisonment, as ruled by High Court Judge Justice Cathrine Bhachi-Muzawazi.

Initially facing a three-year sentence, Gara’s term was reduced with one year suspended on the condition of good behavior. Another year was suspended contingent upon his agreement to compensate the victim’s family, the amount of which will be determined through mutual agreement.

During the trial, Justice Bhachi-Muzawazi remarked on the disproportionate use of force by Gara, stating, “By discharging five bullets onto the deceased’s human torso, the accused exceeded any possible limit of self-defense, if any, and was both reckless and negligent in causing the death of the accused.”

The judge further highlighted Gara’s lack of remorse, noting his failure to assist during the teenager’s funeral and the absence of meaningful efforts to engage or compensate the deceased’s family even years after the incident.

“The manner in which the deceased was killed,” the judge continued, “with several lacerations synonymous to bullet wounds found on his thorax area and one on the forehead, only exacerbates the severity of the offense.”

H-Metro

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...