Mnangagwa Ministers Caught Smuggling US Dollars

ZimEye
By- Reports circulating on social media say that government ministers and Zanu PF officials are busy looting US dollars and taking them out of the country for safekeeping.
@edmnangagwa & @MthuliNcube01: why are @ZANUPF_Official Politburo members, incl. former ministers & 4 current ministers, sending drivers across the border into Zambia with loads of US$ cash to deposit in their bank accounts there?What do they know that the rest of us don't?
— Prisca (@PriscaMutema2) March 26, 2024
@edmnangagwa & @MthuliNcube01: why are @ZANUPF_Official Politburo members, incl. former ministers & 4 current ministers, sending drivers across the border into Zambia with loads of US$ cash to deposit in their bank accounts there?What do they know that the rest of us don't?