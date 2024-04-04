El Niño Scourge : Will Mnangagwa Feed Nation?

By A Correspondent

A visibly nervous Emmerson Mnangagwa has hurriedly taken action in the face of the devastating impact of the El Niño-induced drought on the country’s agricultural sector.

With the 2023/24 summer cropping season severely affected, Mnangagwa has officially declared a state of disaster, recognizing the urgent need for mobilization of resources to avert widespread starvation.

Addressing the nation from the State House in a solemn speech on Wednesday morning, Mnangagwa invoked Section 27, Subsection 1 of the Civil Protection Act (Chapter 10:6) to confront the crisis head-on.

In his address, Mnangagwa emphasized the gravity of the situation, stating:

“Dear Zimbabweans, the foregoing situation of the climate change-induced drought requires measures and interventions as provided for in our laws.

To that end, I do hereby declare a nationwide State of Disaster, due to the El Niño-induced drought.”

He further explained the legal basis for his action, citing the relevant legislation:

“Accordingly, I now invoke Section 27, Subsection 1 of the Civil Protection Act (Chapter 10:6), which provides that: ‘If at any time it appears to the President that any disaster of such a nature and extent that extraordinary measures are necessary to assist and protect the persons affected or likely to be affected by the disaster in any area of the country, the Presidency may, in such a manner as he considers fit, declare that, with effect from a date specified by him, a state of disaster exists within an area or areas specified by him in the Declaration.'”

This declaration underscores the severity of the situation and the government’s commitment to taking all necessary measures to mitigate its impact on the population.

The move comes after the government’s recent initiatives to bolster grain reserves, including the establishment of a purchasing price of US$390 per tonne for surplus grains during the 2022/23 agricultural season and the launch of a grain mop-up initiative.

The President’s declaration has been met with a mixture of relief and apprehension among Zimbabweans.

While many welcome the government’s acknowledgment of the crisis and its commitment to action, there are concerns about the efficacy of the response and the sufficiency of resources mobilized to address the looming threat of starvation.

In response to the declaration, humanitarian organizations and international partners have pledged their support to assist Zimbabwe in dealing with the humanitarian crisis.

However, they stress the need for swift and coordinated action to ensure that assistance reaches those most in need in a timely manner.

As Zimbabwe braces itself for the continued challenges posed by the El Niño-induced drought, the declaration of a state of disaster signals a critical juncture in the country’s efforts to confront and overcome this crisis.

It is a call to action for all stakeholders to unite in solidarity and resilience to protect the most vulnerable and safeguard the nation’s food security in the face of adversity.

