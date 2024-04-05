Robbers Pounce On Chiredzi Man

CHIREDZI – Three suspected robbers axed a Chiredzi man after he gave them US$800 and they had ransacked his house of cellphones and laptops at 1am on Monday.

Hillary Bvocho who worked for Chiororo Transport Company as an administrator was axed in front of his wife at his house in Funye Road, Makondo Suburb on Monday.

Masvingo Provincial Police Spokesperson, Kudakwashe Dhewa confirmed the incident.

The Mirror visited Bvocho’s residence and Ward 5 councillor Philemon Muchaendepi narrated the ordeal.

“ I gathered that 3 armed robbers cut the fence and gained access into the yard.“

They forced their way into the sitting room by destroying the door with a machete.

Bvocho woke up to investigate the noise that’s when one of the armed robbers slapped him on the face, held him hostage and demanded money…

Source : Masvingo Mirror

