A suspected notorious thief who has been stealing car tyres and spares in and around Bulawayo has been arrested after getting away with property worth US$10 000.

The 24-year-old Langa Dube, who was on his way to starting a vehicle spares business using proceeds of crime, has learned the hard way after he was apprehended this Monday following a 6-month goose chase.

