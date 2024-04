Poor Officiating Worrisome…

Spread the love

THREE match officials have been suspended for poor performance since the start of the 2024 Premier Soccer League season.

This was disclosed by the ZIFA Referees Committee this Thursday.

According to the ZIFA Referees Committee, the three match officials who were not named were suspended for matches ranging from three to six after poor officiating which affected the outcome of matches.



https://www.zbcnews.co.zw/three-referees-s…-2024-psl-season/

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...