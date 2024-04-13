Kalaba Accident, Unidentified Woman Was Driving

Official Update on Rainford Kalaba’s Accident from Zambian Police

By Dorrothy Moyo | In an official statement released today by the Football Association of Zambia, new details have emerged regarding the road accident involving renowned Zambian footballer Rainford Kalaba. The accident occurred at 12:20 PM along the Great North Road at Kafue S Corners near Kafue Quarry, as confirmed by the Zambian police.

The tragic event involved two vehicles: a Howo truck horse driven by Mr. Muyunda Isaac, 32, of Kamwala South, and a Mercedes Benz car, driven by an unidentified female from south to north. Sadly, the female driver of the Mercedes succumbed to her injuries at the scene. The truck and the Mercedes both sustained significant damage.

Rainford Kalaba, the passenger in the Mercedes, suffered suspected internal injuries and has been urgently transported to University Teaching Hospital (UTH) for medical treatment. The police report specifies that the cause of the accident appears to be improper overtaking by the Mercedes, which resulted in a direct collision with the oncoming truck.

Rae Hamoonga, the Police Public Relations Officer, expressed condolences to the families affected by this devastating incident and urged all road users to strictly adhere to road safety regulations to avoid further tragedies.

This update follows a day of confusion and misinformation where early reports erroneously declared Kalaba dead. The football community, along with fans worldwide, had been momentarily grief-stricken until corrections were issued confirming that Kalaba was alive but in critical condition.

Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances of the accident, and further updates are expected as they work to piece together the sequence of events leading to this unfortunate crash. The focus now turns to Kalaba’s recovery and support for the families impacted by today’s events.

