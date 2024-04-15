ZANU PF to Control Distribution of Food Aid, Asserts Mnangagwa Amid Drought Crisis

Spread the love

By Farai D Hove | ZimEye| In a significant announcement that underscores the deepening crisis in Zimbabwe, Emmerson Mnangagwa declared that his party, ZANU PF, will exclusively oversee the identification and distribution of food aid in response to the country’s severe drought. The statement came during a poignant address over the weekend, where the president also highlighted the government’s strategies to combat the escalating food scarcity exacerbated by climate change.

“Our government is well-prepared to manage this crisis. Just as we overcame the challenges of a prolonged liberation struggle and land reclamation, we are determined to ensure no Zimbabwean suffers from hunger,” President Mnangagwa stated. He drew parallels between the country’s historical challenges and the current drought, emphasizing the resilience and unity required to surmount this natural calamity.

Amidst growing concerns over food distribution and accusations of partisanship, the President reassured the public that the ZANU PF-led government would handle the situation with the utmost efficacy. “We have initiated comprehensive measures to guarantee ample food supplies. It is imperative that our party plays a pivotal role in timely pinpointing those who require aid,” he explained.

The government plans to enhance the agricultural sector’s resilience against climate changes by modernizing and expanding infrastructure.

“We are accelerating the construction of dams and establishing extensive irrigation systems across all provinces to fortify our agricultural foundations,” the President elaborated.

This policy decision has sparked debate among opposition parties and humanitarian groups, who fear that food aid could become politicized, potentially sidelining vulnerable populations not aligned with ZANU PF. Critics argue that food security should transcend political lines, especially in times of such dire need.

The announcement also comes at a time when Zimbabwe is grappling with the dual threats of economic instability and the residual impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, making the efficient distribution of food aid more crucial than ever.As Zimbabweans brace for the implications of this new policy, the international community watches closely, hopeful that aid distribution will be fair and that the nation can weather this drought with the unity and resilience President Mnangagwa called for.