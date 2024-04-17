Chivayo Mocks Women Over Faking Beauty

Spread the love

Source : Wicknell Chivayo

Zvimwe zvese marebesa henyu nyaya pakungoti ED HUCHI publicly chete munenge mato pedza ma sports…

Ma chema chema zvokwadi ndazonzwa tsitsi chimhanyai munoona MADZIBABA CHIPAGA makamirirwa…

Muchinyanyawo Madzimai kuwanza ma filter vatumira voice note hanzi ndiri murombo Sir Wicky angori ma filters e snap chat …Above all i appreciate you because you speak a lot of sense.

If we had more brilliant and constructive women like you on social media zvainakidza…

Congratulations to you…Enjoy your car my beautiful sister.. . Edelivers… Edhuchi…Edworks