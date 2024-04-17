WestProp Facelifts Harare

By Business The country’s leading property developing company, WestProp Holdings, has facelifted Harare, making it fast becoming a gated community with the emergence of new estates focusing on security and exclusivity, giving occupants a sense of pride and belonging.

Gated communities have controlled entrances and closed perimeter walls or fences to enhance community security and pride.

Most gated communities have constitutions that guide how each family should behave and how much levies should be paid towards the maintenance of amenities that service the community.

One of the top property development companies, WestProp Holdings, is leading the way with the provision of mixed-use luxury gated communities that speak to the needs and aspirations of residents buying into the exclusive estates.

A US$ 500,000 gatehouse was recently commissioned at Millennium Heights, an exclusive development by WestProp Holdings.

Company chairman Dr Michael Louis, who gave the keynote address, spoke on the importance of gated and walled communities, drawing parallels with South Africa, where he lives.

He said gated communities provide security and confidence to occupants, adding that WestProp was working tirelessly to safeguard the safety of residents investing in its developments.

WestProp chief Mr Ken Sharpe said the difference with the company’s gated communities is its additives, including shopping malls, office space, clubhouses, play and recreational facilities, and restaurants.

The WestProp gated communities comprise the Hills Luxury Golf Estate, whose groundbreaking is slated for the first week of May, Pokugara Residential Estate and Pomona City.

A gated community is a residential area that is restricted by a physical barrier and has limited access. Residents have access to the amenities inside the community.

Mr Sharpe said WestProp continues to be guided by the culture of doing things in excellence, as symbolized by the Millennium Gatehouse, which also presents the latest technology.

“We have invested in security in 24/7 CCTV surveillance, and in that system, we have facial recognition and number plate recognition systems. So all vehicles will be recognized before they get to the gate.

When they get to the boom, the face reader will recognize their faces and say Welcome, Mr So and So.

“You don’t even need to interact with the security guards or even fill a form because the system is automated and digitalized through an AI system at the head office,” he said.

The history of gated communities dates back to the 1920s in the Western world to curb rising crime in urban centres.