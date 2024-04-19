Woman Kills Husband Over Lobola Money

Family Appeals for Help to Repatriate Moses Mtukwa After Tragic Incident in South Africa

In a heart-wrenching call for assistance, the family of Moses Mtukwa, a 41-year-old Zimbabwean residing in Cape Town, South Africa, is urgently appealing for public support to repatriate his remains following his tragic death. Mr. Mtukwa suffered severe burns in a domestic incident involving his wife, who is currently at large, and sadly succumbed to his injuries after two weeks on life support.

The situation is further exacerbated by the theft of a considerable amount of money by Mr. Mtukwa’s wife, intended for her lobola (bride price), which has left the family unable to afford the costs associated with bringing his body back to Zimbabwe. The family has already raised 10,000 Rand but still requires an additional 17,000 Rand to meet the total needed of 27,000 Rand.

Moses Mtukwa’s death has not only been a significant emotional toll on his family but also a financial one. They are now reaching out to friends, well-wishers, and the broader community to gather the necessary funds to ensure he can be laid to rest in his homeland, with the dignity he deserves.

Donations are being coordinated by Mr. Davison Mtukwa, Moses’ older brother, who is determined to bring his brother home for a proper farewell. Contributions can be made directly through Mr. Davison Mtukwa’s mobile at +263774411748, or via his EcoCash US$ account under the same number.

The family greatly appreciates any support during this difficult time, emphasizing that even small contributions can significantly alleviate the financial burden they face, allowing them to focus on mourning and honoring Mr. Mtukwa’s memory.

For more information on how to help, please contact Mr. Davison Mtukwa directly. The family extends their heartfelt thanks to everyone for their compassion and generosity in these trying times.-

