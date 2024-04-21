Army General Killed In Car Accident Declared National Hero

National Hero Status Conferred on Brigadier-General Shadreck Vezha After Tragic Accident.

In a poignant announcement yesterday, Zimbabwe’s government has bestowed national hero status on Brigadier-General Shadreck Vezha, a distinguished soldier and strategist, who tragically died in a road traffic accident earlier this week. This rare honor reflects his substantial contributions to the nation’s security and independence.

The tragic incident occurred at the 180km-peg along the Harare-Bulawayo Road, claiming the lives of Brig-Gen Vezha and three other Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) officers in a severe head-on collision. The Zimbabwean community and military are mourning the loss of such influential figures in a time meant for national celebration, as the country approaches its 44th independence anniversary.

During a heartfelt ceremony at the Vezha homestead in Chivi, Masvingo province, Zanu-PF Secretary for Security in the Politburo, Lovemore Matuke, formally announced the conferment. “President Mnangagwa, who is also the First Secretary of our party, Zanu-PF, through its Politburo, has bestowed on the late Brigadier-General Vezha, national hero status,” Matuke said.

Brig-Gen Vezha’s commitment to Zimbabwe was underscored by various dignitaries during the ceremony. Robson Mavhenyengwa, Zanu-PF Masvingo provincial chairperson, hailed him as a “gallant son of the soil who fought for our freedom,” while Masvingo Province Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Ezra Chadzamira, remarked on his sacrifice for the nation’s security.

The family of Brig-Gen Vezha, represented by spokesperson Mr. Chimera Gwatinyanya, expressed profound gratitude towards President Mnangagwa for recognizing the Brigadier-General’s heroism. “We want to thank the President for honoring my brother,” Mr. Gwatinyanya stated, echoing the sentiments of loss and honor pervading the nation.

Details from the ZDF indicate that the accident was a result of an attempted overtaking maneuver by Brig-Gen Vezha, leading to the fatal collision with an oncoming vehicle. The incident resulted in additional casualties and injuries among other passengers, who are currently receiving medical attention.

As Zimbabwe mourns, the nation also reflects on the steadfast dedication of Brig-Gen Vezha. Defense Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri expressed the collective heartache, stating, “We share the grief and pain with His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe and Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, Dr. ED Mnangagwa, the family, and the nation as a whole as we mourn the departed.”

Brigadier-General Vezha’s legacy as a defender of national integrity and a hero of Zimbabwe will be remembered as the country pays tribute to his life and service. His contributions to Zimbabwe’s military and national security have indelibly marked him as a figure of national importance, now and in the annals of history.

