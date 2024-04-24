Mnangagwa Goes Xenophobic, Targets Foreigners

By Political Reporter- The Zimbabwe Republic Police have arrested 30 Malawi nationals in Harare’s Mbare suburb in a sting operation targeting illegal migrants.

In this operation, the police have nabbed 30 Malawi nationals in Mbare and detained them at Harare Central police station for further investigations.

Police confirmed the arrests in a sting operation after a tip-off.

“Thirty foreign nationals have been arrested in an operation conducted by police in Mbare after receiving information,” said police national spokesman Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi.

He said full details of the arrest would be released Monday.

Foreign nationals must have valid documentation to remain in Zimbabwe legally.

If a foreigner is not able to prove that he or she has a legal document to remain in Zimbabwe, he or she may be arrested and prosecuted for illegally entering the country.

Most foreigners that are arrested in the country would be trying to cross into South Africa illegally as cases of human trafficking continue to rise.

Zimbabwe is a major transit corridor for African immigrants trying to reach South Africa, the continent’s major economy, to seek refuge.

Over the past years, police crackdown on foreign nationals have been sparked by numerous cases of human trafficking and assisted border jumping by bus operators, villagers and other unscrupulous officials.

Trafficking of foreigners is a big and dangerous business in most countries in Southern Africa.

There are known individuals and kingpins of the trade who kidnap foreigners and demand ransom of up to R80 000 per person.

Some of the foreigners come from as far afield as Somalia and Ethiopia and use Zimbabwe and Beitbridge as a transit to South Africa.

