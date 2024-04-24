New Twist In Fifi’s Leaked Nudes Case As Fresh Details Emerge

By A Correspondent| 19-year-old Amir Mhaka who is accused of leaking socialite Mai Titi’s daughter, Fifi’s, nude pictures has written to the police calling for further investigations after the emergence of new information.

In a letter to police Commissioner General Godwin Matanga, Mhaka through his lawyer Admire Rubaya says “he is not modern day Jesus” who can be crucified for sins he has not committed and the police should get to the bottom of the issue and unearth the real culprit.

He is of the firm belief that if the matter is properly investigated, the National Prosecuting Authority will reconsider its decision to prosecute him and free him as the truth would have been laid bare.

They argue that Fifi should be the first suspect as there are several factors pointing to her which requires intensive investigations.

Mhaka has denied receiving the nude images or distributing them and has submitted his cellphone to the police for cyber examination to prove his innocence.

In the letter, he says the girl should also submit her cellphone to the police’s cyber unit for investigation.

He said Fifi’s cellphone will answer all the contentious questions including whom she sent the images to and that it will be established if ever she sent them to him.

“He (Mhaka) further asserts that instead of just examining his mobile handset only, the Police Cyber experts should also examine

the Complainant’s mobile phone to ascertain if there is any trace of evidence that she once sent those alleged leaked

photos to the Accused person.

“Our client is of the firm view that there are people who might

have accessed the Complainant’s nude pictures and not him

They also told the Commissioner General that several bloggers online have claimed that the teenage girl has an OnlyFans account, a platform through which intimate content is on a pay per view basis.

This, they said, requires further investigations by the police to establish if the claims are true or not.

They argue that if this is anything to go by then someone could have accessed the images on the platform and distributed them and not Mhaka.

They argue that the girl might have posted the pictures for clout purposes and this needs investigation.

“There is also a possibility of the Complainant herself publishing her own nude pictures for some other reasons

which might include for popularity purposes. These are probable possibilities that should be investigated.”

“It has also come to our client’s attention that there are bloggers who have claimed that the Complainant had subscribed to a

pornographic site known as Onlyfans wherein alleged content creators upload their content to the site and their fans follow them for a fee.

“lf it is true that she was one of the content

creators on that pornographic site there is a real possibility that that’s where her nude pictures might have been extracted by

some of her followers resulting in the leakage. We humbly implore and entrust you to consider this possibility in your investigations.”

They also indicated to the police chief that when Mhaka was arrested, Mai Titi, the complainant’s mother accused one Patricia Jeke or Patricia Jack who leaked the pictures and this is contained in her witness statement before the court.

Mr Rubaya argued that this creates doubt and opens room for more investigation as it has been shown that even the complainants are not sure who leaked the pictures.

“The complainant’s mother has a statement which was recorded by the police wherein she is alleging that the same nude pictures in question were broadcasted/distributed

by one Patricia Jeke alias Patricia Jack.

“The obvious question that arises therefore is who is responsible for the leak of those images?

“From a neutral person’s perspective, it would obviously appear that the complainant and her mother may be casting lots as to who to blame for those

nude pictures, despite seemingly clear circumstances that the complainant herself may only have herself to blame for taking

those pornographic pictures in the

first place.

“ln the circumstances one wonders who is to be believed between Felistas Murata[mai Titil] or Felisha Muzeya[fifi] because their

versions are material different as to who allegedly distributed the nudes in issue,” the letter reads.

