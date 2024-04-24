Tshabangu Pushes For 2028 Polls Delay

By Political Reporter- Rebel CCC member and self-imposed party secretary general Sengezo Tshabangu is pushing for the postponement of the 2028 general elections.

According to a statement posted on CCC’s social media pages, which are reportedly run by Promise Mkwananzi, who was appointed spokesperson by former party leader Nelson Chamisa in 2023, the opposition party is against the postponement of elections.

It accused the other faction, led by Welshman Ncube and Sengezo Tshabangu, of working with ZANU PF to subvert the will of the people.

Read the statement in part:

The CCC would like to distance itself from the remarks attributed to the Ncube-Tshabangu group who obviously have been working with ZANU PF to give them a 2/3 majority to facilitate a third term by amending the constitution to force the postponement of elections in Zimbabwe. The CCC position is that the August 2023 elections were flawed and as such the outcome illegitimate.

This is the issue that needs to be resolved for the country to move forward. Zimbabwe needs to exorcise the ghost of disputed elections and end the cycle of disputed electoral outcomes, and that can only be achieved by dealing with the environmental issues through Electoral and political reforms leading to a fresh election. With political will, Electoral and political reforms can be concluded within 6 months from today.

The Jameson Timba-led faction also rejected plans by the Government to amend the constitution which will result in the transfer of voter registration responsibilities from the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) to the Civil Registry Department. It said:

The CCC position is that ZEC must continue to manage the voters’ roll including registration of voters. What the party has advocated for is the automatic registration of voters when they turn 18 by electronically and seamlessly linking the voters roll to the Civil registry database and not the transfer of the registration function to the Registrar General.

Last month, Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi told The Sunday Mail that the government is considering constitutional changes that would also result in an independent commission taking over delimitation duties from ZEC.

