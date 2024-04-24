Two Die In Road Accident

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

On the afternoon of April 21, 2024, a devastating road traffic accident occurred along the Marondera–Igava Road, resulting in the loss of two lives and leaving four others injured.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed the incident, which took place at approximately 1450 hours near the 15 kilometre peg of the road.

The accident involved a BMW X5 vehicle that was carrying five passengers.

According to reports, the vehicle veered off the road suddenly, heading towards the left side, before overturning and ultimately coming to rest back on its wheels.

The consequences of this tragic event were severe.

Two individuals lost their lives in the accident, and their bodies were transferred to the Marondera Hospital mortuary to undergo post-mortem examinations.

Meanwhile, the four survivors sustained injuries and were immediately transported to Marondera Hospital for treatment.

They are currently admitted and receiving medical care.

The news of this incident has sent shockwaves through the community.

Road traffic accidents are a sobering reminder of the dangers faced by motorists and passengers alike, highlighting the critical importance of road safety measures and responsible driving practices.

The circumstances surrounding this particular accident remain under investigation by the authorities.

The ZRP will likely conduct a thorough inquiry to determine the exact cause of the incident and any contributing factors.

In light of this tragic event, local authorities and safety advocates may renew efforts to promote road safety awareness, emphasizing the need for defensive driving techniques, adherence to speed limits, and the avoidance of distracted driving behaviors.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...