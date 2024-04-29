Tshabangu Donates Harare To Mnangagwa

By Political Reporter- The Sengezo Tshabangu-led CCC opposition has once again donated more parliament seats to Zanu PF.

This time, he handed over Mt Pleasant and Harare East National Assembly constituencies in by-elections over the weekend.

Zanu PF now has seven seats in Harare Metropolitan Province, the largest block since opposition inroads in 2000.

In Mt Pleasant Constituency, Zanu PF candidate George Mashavave secured victory, garnering 3 205 votes. In contrast, his closest rival, Mr Naison Mamuse, an independent candidate formerly associated with CCC, trailed behind with 945 votes.

Another independent candidate, Mr Brian Ticky, received 220 votes.

Mt Pleasant Constituency became vacant after Ms Fadzayi Mahere resigned from CCC in solidarity with the former CCC leader Nelson Chamisa.

In Harare East, Zanu PF candidate Kiven Mutimbanyoka triumphed against Mrs Ropafadzo Cheza, an independent candidate formerly associated with the CCC.

Mutimbanyoka secured 3 533 votes, while Mrs Cheza received 1 974.

There were 51 rejected ballot papers, and the percentage poll was 15,2.

Harare East became vacant following the resignation of Mr Norman “Rusty” Markham, who also left CCC in solidarity with Chamisa.

