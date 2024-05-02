Will Mbeki Inspire ANC?

ELECTION fever has gripped South Africa and the SADC region as the ruling African National Congress has roped in former President Thabo Mbeki to lead the campaign trail.

It is 29 days before South Africa goes to the polls, and political parties, including the ruling ANC, have stepped up their their campaigns.

Stiff competition is expected between the ruling ANC, Democratic Alliance, Economic Freedom Fighter, and uMkhonto we Sizwe, which has former president Jacob Zuma in its ranks.

International Relations Expert, Mr Carter Chapwanya believes the upcoming election could be one of the closely contested since majority rule was attained in 1994.

“It is going to be one of the toughest election for ANC owing to a number of challenges relating to corruption allegations, power cuts which have seen a lot of questions being raised on the credibility of ANC to remain in power.”

The ANC has since roped in former President Thabo Mbeki, who commands a lot of respect among South Africans, a development described by Political Analyst, Mr Lazarus Sauti as a game changer.

“Mbeki is renowned for his power broking prowess, and being roped in the campaign of ANC is a master stroke for opposition political parties. Him on the ground will tilt the favour to ANC.”

South Africa will hold elections on the 29th of May, and the ANC is still fighting in the courts to bar former President Jacob Zuma from using the uMkhonto we Sizwe name, which is linked to the ruling party.

