Jilted Lover Nabbed Over Attempted Murder

A jilted lover who allegedly nearly killed his ex-girlfriend after the relationship ended has appeared in court on charges of attempted murder.

40-year-old Tichafa Mugwagwa from Harare is accused of attempting to kill his former girlfriend after she ended their relationship.

It is alleged that Mugwagwa and the complainant co-habited for seven years, but the complainant decided to end the relationship.

The court heard that the accused followed the complainant to the bus station as she attempted to leave and stabbed her with a knife.

The complainant bled profusely before she was rushed to hospital by a Good Samaritan.

The accused was remanded in custody pending trial.

Meanwhile, two security personnel stationed at the World Bank offices in Harare have appeared in court on charges of theft of 500 litres of diesel from a back-up generator.

Forward Kawanzaruwa aged 43 and 34-year-old Peter Kutama were remanded in custody pending bail application.

It is alleged that while on duty, the two connived to steal the diesel and went on to drain the back-up generator.

ZBC News

