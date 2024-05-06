Mugaba Dies After Being Hit By A Tin With Wet Soil

By A Correspondent| A Mutare man Edmond Mugaba died on Saturday after he was hit on the head by a tin with wet soil while digging a well at Fairview farm.

According to Zimbabwe Republic Police, Mugaba aged 41 was digging a well which was about 32 meters when a rope from a windlass loosened resulting in a tin full of wet soil hitting him on the head.

“The ZRP reports a sad incident in which Edmond Mugaba (41) died on 04/05/2024 whilst digging a well of about 32 meters deep at Fairview farm, Mutare. The victim was hit on the head by a tin with wet soil after a rope from the windlass loosened,” the police said.

Meanwhile, commenting on the same point, an X user said he also lost his brother in law to a similar incident in Gokwe a couple of months ago.

