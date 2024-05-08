High Court Orders ZACC To Release Wadyajena’s Haulage Trucks

By A Correspondent| The High Court has ordered the release of former Gokwe Nembudziya legislator, Justice Mayor Wadyajena’s property which was seized by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) and forfeited after he was arrested on allegations of fraud and money laundering.

Wadyajena who was accused of embezzling funds from the Cotton Company of Zimbabwe meant for acquiring bale cables has been given the green light to get his 25 haulage trucks and two luxurious cars.

The two luxurious vehicles include a Lamborghini Urus and BMW customized X6M.

The trucks were seized by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission after his arrest amid accusations that they were acquired fraudulently.

The ruling was delivered this Wednesday by the High Court of Zimbabwe with Wadyajena’s lawyer, Mr Oliver Marwa explaining the next course of action.

“The High Court has ruled that the continued seizure of our client’s trucks and top of the range vehicles was unlawful and it has ordered that ZACC or anyone holding that property must forthwith release the property. If they have any other issue that is outstanding they can proceed it is not a bar against the investigation or prosecution of my client. It is an important victory in the fight against my client and the State,” he said.

The ruling comes after Wadyadyena and his co-accused successfully applied to be removed from remand last year, with the presiding magistrate noting that there were unnecessary delays in completing investigations.

