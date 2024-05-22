Five Die In Mabvuku Horror Crash

By Political Reporter- The Police have confirmed the death of five people who were killed on Tuesday evening in Mabvuku, Harare, when a kombi was involved in a head-on collision with a lorry.

ZRP confirmed the accident, which occurred around 5 PM along Donnybrook Road in the Chizhanje area.

Police said:

The ZRP reports a fatal road traffic accident which occurred today at around 1700 hours along Donnybrook Road, Chizhanje area, Mabvuku in which a lorry was involved in a head-on collision with a commuter omnibus.

Subsequently, another commuter omnibus rammed into the back of the first commuter omnibus. Five people died on the spot. Police are currently at the scene.

ZimEye broke the story Tuesday night and reported that

an unconfirmed number of people are feared dead in a collision that happened along the Chizhanje area in Mabvuku.

Posting on his X account, former CCC Mabvuku/Tafara MP Munyaradzi Kufahakutizwi said the police were on their way to the accident scene to confirm the number of deaths.

“A Dark Cloud had fallen Mabvuku Tafara Constituency after a fatal accident along Donnybrook Drive Chizhanje Area.Police is yet issue an Official statement and confirm the death toll. We mourn with the affected families”, he posted.

https://twitter.com/KufaMunya/status/1792988669105565992/photo/1

