You Have Poked Us, ZINASU Warns State

By A Correspondent| The Zimbabwe National Students Union (ZINASU) has taken to social media to express anger over the detention of their leader Emmanuel Sitima.

Posting on X, Thursday morning, ZINASU said the police move has poked students who felt violated when their meeting was disrupted by riot police.

“You have poked the temper of students with brutality, disrupting our usual engagements,” read a tweet from the union’s official account.

ZINASU has since demanded the release of their president and all detained students, emphasizing that their rights to peaceful assembly and expression have been violated.

The disruption of the ZINASU general council has drawn criticism from various quarters, including human rights organizations and political activists.

