Mnangagwa Speaks On Controversy Surrounding His 2030 Agenda

Zanu PF leaders should abide by the party’s constitution when discharging their duties, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has said, while also addressing the controversy surrounding endorsements for his continued leadership beyond the constitutional two-term limit.

Making his opening remarks at the Zanu PF politburo meeting at the party’s headquarters yesterday, Mnangagwa read the riot act to party members, emphasizing that indiscipline had no place in the ruling party. He called on the party leadership to nurture an unflinching sense of respect for the party constitution.

“Adherence to principle, honesty, and integrity must remain the hallmark of party leaders and the membership in general,” Mnangagwa said. “All organs of the party must always discharge their duties in line with the dictates, rules, and regulations of our colossal revolutionary party. The commissariat department, supported by the respective wings, must lead more energetically, to entrench this culture.”

He did not elaborate further on what led to the reading of the riot act. However, in the past weeks, Zanu PF youths have been calling for their leader to stay until 2030, in contravention of the constitutionally mandated two-term limit. Mnangagwa is in his second and last term, according to the Constitution.

Early this month, Mnangagwa dismissed speculation that he would seek a third term in office. Speaking at the commissioning of the Mutare Teachers College’s fruit juice and water processing plant, Mnangagwa reiterated that he would step down after his current term and make way for new leadership.

“I am serving my last term, and after that, I will retire and rest,” he said, citing the party and national constitutions’ two-term limits.

Mnangagwa also called on the party to adhere to the constitution when solving party grievances. “Similarly, clarifications regarding party mobilisation, restructuring, and co-options as well as disciplinary procedures must be clearly explained to our structures. In this regard, our constitution is the fundamental point of reference,” he said.

Mnangagwa fumed over the lack of a database for all party members. “The effective deployment of information communication technologies for a comprehensive, authentic, and verifiable party membership database is taking too long,” he said. “Where there are hurdles, challenges must be identified and the requisite technical partnerships sought to bring traction to this issue. We have talked enough and now demand concrete results.”

-Newsday

