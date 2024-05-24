Master H Misses UK Flight

By Showbiz Reporter | ZimEye | In an unexpected turn of events, Master H has missed his flight to the UK for the Zimbabwe Cup Clash UK 2024. The absence is due to a visa issue concerning his manager, Mupondasugar, who is currently without a valid UK visa.

According to the official press statement released by the event organizers, New Generation Entertainment, “In preparation of Zimbabwe Cup Clash UK 2024 all visas for the performing artists were processed on time and were issued accordingly by the UKVI. All five artists including Master H were granted visas including Master H and we were expecting him to travel to the UK.”

However, the statement also explains that “Master H and his management team decided that Master H should not travel without Mupondasugar, his current manager, since Mupondasugar, as far as we are aware at the time of writing does not have a valid UK visa.”

Despite the logistical setback, the organizers are committed to moving forward, emphasizing that “the show is going ahead as scheduled and we promise you a spectacular show.”

Fans have been assured of the event’s continuity and quality, with the organizers concluding, “We value your continued support.”

This development raises questions about the logistical challenges artists and their teams face when traveling internationally. Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.- ZimEye

