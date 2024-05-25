Zanu PF Linked Man Arrested At State House For Possessing Cocaine

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| Nigel Kunyeya, 29, from Mabelreign, Harare, was apprehended and accused of possessing illicit drugs at the State House.

According to Prosecutor Rufaro Chonzi, Kunyeya arrived at the State House on May 22, 2024, driving an unregistered black and white Toyota Fortuner at 07:50.

He purportedly sought a meeting with President Emmerson Mnangagwa to discuss personal matters.

However, police officers, suspicious of his behavior, conducted a search and found one sachet of cocaine and nine empty sachets with residue in Kunyeya’s jacket pocket.

Following a positive preliminary drug test, approximately 0.42 grams of cocaine valued at ZiG520 were seized.

Kunyeya, denying any intention to meet the President and claiming the car wasn’t his, is scheduled to appear in court on May 27.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...