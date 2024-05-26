Qoki-Welshman Ncube’s FakeLand Scam’s AGM Cancelled

An AGM set up to mislead investors of the IPU condemned politician, Welshman Ncube’s Qoki land scam, has been cancelled. The AGM had been set up to distract victims from pursuing their refunds, which are now at over 28 since the scam was first exposed in 2021. The CCC leader’s publicist Jimmy Chasafara set up the syndicate in 2017 and assigned the controversial Manchester based NHS nurse, Sithule Tshuma as their front to deceive ovef 550 women from Matebeleland to deposit an average USD45,000per person in land and other investments that are fake. Today a newspaper advert announces that the AGM has been cancelled.

The Deceptive AGM of the Qoki Land Scam By ZimEye Editorial | Investors must be vigilant and discerning, as recent developments highlight the increasing sophistication and audacity of fraudulent schemes. One glaring example is the Qoki land scam, orchestrated to deceive and defraud unsuspecting investors. The situation has grown so dire that a hastily arranged Annual General Meeting (AGM), intended to mislead investors and distract them from seeking refunds, has now been cancelled. This AGM was a calculated attempt by those behind the scam to deflect attention from their fraudulent activities. By convening this meeting, they aimed to placate and mislead victims, preventing them from pursuing legal recourse or demanding their due refunds. Since the scam’s exposure in 2021, over 28 victims have come forward, obtaining justice and reimbursement for their losses. 28 refunds have been processed through Zimbabwe, South Africa, and UK banking systems. The Anatomy of the Scam. The roots of the Qoki land scam can be traced back to 2017, when the condemned CCC leader’s publicist, Jimmy Chasafara(Ndaba Nhuku), established a fraudulent syndicate. Chasafara enlisted the controversial Manchester-based NHS nurse, Sithule Tshuma, as the front for this deceitful operation. Their primary targets were over 550 women from Matebeleland, each of whom was persuaded to invest an average of USD 45,000 in fictitious land and other sham investments. These women, trusting the supposed legitimacy of the scheme, deposited their hard-earned money into what they believed were sound investments. Instead, they were led into a financial trap, with no actual returns and non-existent properties. The scale of this scam is staggering, reflecting the intricate and manipulative strategies employed by Chasafara and Tshuma. Over USD25 million has been siphoned as the Welshman Ncube political faction grew in financial power at the back of dispossessing the people of Matebeleland. Lawyers first unmasked the scam around 2021-2022 period where the first 3 refunds were processed, and a legal paper assembled, but was only fully publicised when the ZimEye news network resumed investigations in April 2023. The Aftermath and the Warning. Since the exposure of this scam, the fallout has been significant. Victims have been left devastated, grappling with the financial and emotional toll of their losses. The recent cancellation of the AGM underscores the continued efforts of the scam’s orchestrators to evade accountability and justice. Investors must take this incident as a stern warning. Due diligence and skepticism are crucial when evaluating investment opportunities. Fraudsters are becoming increasingly adept at creating the illusion of legitimacy. Therefore, it is imperative to verify the credibility of any investment through reliable sources and professional advice. The Qoki land scam is a harsh reminder of the pervasive nature of financial fraud. Investors must remain alert and cautious, recognizing the signs of potential scams. Always question and thoroughly investigate any investment opportunity that appears too good to be true. Protect your investments by demanding transparency, seeking independent verification, and being wary of schemes that lack verifiable substance. Stay informed, stay cautious, and always prioritize the security of your investments.