Zim Comedian Gets Golden Buzzer At America’s Got Talent

By A Correspondent| America-based, Chimanimani-bred Stand Up Comedian, Learnmore Jonasi’s hillarious two minutes perfomamce at last night’s America Got Talent was enough to earn him a Golden Buzzer courtesy of his childhood idol, Terry Crews.

The Golden Buzzer sends a contestant straight to the live performances round.

This means the competitor gets to skip other rounds of AGT. When the Golden Buzzer is pressed by one of AGT’s judges, the stage background and the red ‘X’ buzzer light up in gold.

