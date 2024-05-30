WestProp Boss Champions Collaboration For Zimbabwe’s Economic Revival

By Business Reporter- Zimbabweans have the potential to overcome economic challenges, including inflation, currency instability, and limited access to foreign currency, through concerted collaborative efforts, a top local business executive has said.

Speaking recently in Gweru at the Zimbabwe Chamber of Commerce, Midlands chapter, WestProp Holdings CEO Mr Ken Sharpe said the economy could swiftly rebound if all stakeholders collaborate.

“My call to action to you is: Let us all commit to working together to build a more prosperous Zimbabwe. Let us embrace collaboration as a key driver of our economic success. For once, let us put aside our differences because a thriving economy benefits us all,” he said, “It is no secret that we have faced economic challenges in recent years, including high inflation, currency instability, and limited access to foreign capital. These challenges have hampered business growth and job creation. However, I am firmly convinced that we can overcome these obstacles and build a brighter future. But I cannot do it alone, and you cannot do it alone. Collaboration is essential for our success.”

Mr Sharpe challenged Zimbabweans to align their mindsets towards working together, realising that their success lies in their hands and that no one else is coming to save them.

“We are our own saviors; however, to save ourselves, we need to start working together and collaborate,” he stated.

To successfully build a thriving economy, Mr. Sharpe advocated for creating a supportive and enabling environment for businesses through public-private partnerships (PPP).

He cited the PPP that WestProp Holdings has with the City of Harare as a prime example. “We have our own public-private partnership with the City of Harare for the development of The Hills Lifestyle Estate – a US$ 300 million project that will bring a world-class, USGA spec golf course to our country as well as luxurious branded residences – a first in Zimbabwe. We recently broke ground,” he said.

Mr. Sharpe further highlighted the potential of the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange (VFEX) as another successful collaborative venture.

“The VFEX is a regional stock exchange that allows companies from Zimbabwe and other African countries to raise capital and nurture mutually-beneficial business relationships. This collaboration between Zimbabwe and other countries has the potential to boost investment and economic growth across the region,” he noted.

He concluded by saying that collaboration can also be achieved through bilateral and multilateral relations between countries and international organisations.

By fostering partnerships and working together, Mr. Sharpe believes Zimbabwe can create a thriving economy and a brighter future for all its citizens.

