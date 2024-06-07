ANC Gears for Coalition Govt After Losing Majority

By A Correspondent | The African National Congress (ANC) will invite other political parties to form a government of national unity, according to party Secretary General Fikile Mbalula. This move comes after the ANC, which has dominated South African politics since the end of apartheid, lost its parliamentary majority in last week’s election.

Addressing the media, Mbalula emphasized the necessity of coalition talks, stating, “We are engaging with all parties to establish a coalition government. The ANC cannot govern alone after receiving only 40% of the vote. It is imperative for the stability and progress of our country that we build a government of national unity.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa echoed this sentiment following a crucial meeting of the ANC’s National Executive Committee. “There can be no solution to our country’s challenges without the ANC,” Ramaphosa asserted, adding that the party is exploring various scenarios to form a stable and effective government.

Mbalula reiterated Ramaphosa’s message, underscoring the ANC’s commitment to collaboration. “We are actively talking to all political parties to forge a path forward. The election results have made it clear that South Africans demand their leaders to work together for the greater good,” Mbalula said.

The ANC’s loss of majority marks a historic moment, ending a three-decade-long era of single-party dominance. With only 40% of the vote, the ANC is now compelled to seek alliances to govern. “Our goal is to create a government that advances the interests of all South Africans,” Mbalula affirmed, highlighting the ANC’s willingness to engage in broad-based coalition talks.

Ramaphosa pointed out the necessity of extraordinary leadership and courage in these challenging times. “The results of these elections show that South Africans need their leaders to find common ground and act in unity,” he said, announcing the party’s intention to establish a Government of National Unity.

In this unprecedented political landscape, Mbalula’s consistent message has been clear: the ANC is committed to reaching out to all parties to form a coalition government, ensuring stability and effective governance for the future of South Africa.

