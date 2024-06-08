Chief Ndiweni: South African Election Results Signal Hope for Zimbabwe

By A Correspondent | ZimEye | Bulawayo, Zimbabwe – 6th June 2024- Chief Felix Ndiweni has issued a comprehensive statement on the recent South African election results, highlighting their potential implications for Zimbabwe. The elections, held on May 29, 2024, saw the African National Congress (ANC) fail to secure a majority for the first time in three decades, garnering only 40% of the vote. This has resulted in the formation of a coalition government, with the Democratic Alliance (DA), Mkhonto we Sizwe (MK), and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) as potential partners.

Chief Ndiweni emphasized the significance of this development, noting that a coalition government often places substantial power in the hands of the smaller parties within the coalition.

“A coalition government in a democratic setup often places substantial power in the hands of the smaller parties within the coalition,” Ndiweni stated. “This dynamic could see the ANC constrained by its coalition partners, who could demand substantial concessions and influence governance from behind the scenes.”

Chief Ndiweni highlighted the strategic missteps of Zimbabwe’s ruling party, Zanu PF, which had openly supported the ANC, potentially jeopardizing its standing with any new South African coalition government. He detailed the adverse public sentiment in South Africa towards Zanu PF, noting the widespread rejection of “Zanu PF style politics” among South African opposition parties and the public.

“The ANC’s failure to secure a majority is a significant blow to Zanu PF, which has openly supported the ANC. This miscalculation could jeopardize their standing with any new coalition government in South Africa,” he remarked. “The widespread rejection of Zanu PF style politics among South African opposition parties and the public is a clear signal that change is on the horizon.”

The statement also addressed historical grievances, such as the Ndebele Genocide and the Gukurahundi massacres, stressing the potential for increased scrutiny and pressure on Zanu PF from the new South African coalition government.

“These historical injustices could gain renewed attention and possibly lead to calls for international legal action against Zanu PF,” Ndiweni warned. “The crimes committed during the Gukurahundi massacres are not forgotten, and the new coalition in South Africa might take a stronger stance on these issues.”

Chief Ndiweni also pointed out that the new political landscape in South Africa could foster stronger alliances among opposition parties in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region, particularly with Zambia and Malawi. This could lead to a more unified and robust stance against undemocratic practices and human rights abuses in Zimbabwe.

“The new political landscape in South Africa could lead to stronger alliances among opposition parties in the SADC region,” he explained. “This unified stance could exert significant pressure on Zimbabwe to adhere to democratic principles and respect human rights.”

The Chief underscored the importance of the Zimbabwean diaspora’s participation in future elections, bolstered by the supportive stance of the new South African coalition. He called for active engagement from the diaspora to ensure their voting rights are recognized and enforced in upcoming elections.

“With the supportive stance of the new South African coalition, the Zimbabwean diaspora must seize this opportunity to ensure their voting rights are recognized and enforced,” Ndiweni urged. “Active engagement from the diaspora is crucial for the future of Zimbabwean democracy.”

Chief Ndiweni concluded by expressing hope that the South African election results represent a turning point for Zimbabwe, potentially heralding the end of Zanu PF’s grip on power and ushering in a new era of genuine democratic governance in the region.

“The recent election results in South Africa could be a turning point for Zimbabwe,” he concluded. “This is a chance for us to break free from Zanu PF’s grip on power and usher in a new era of genuine democratic governance. The region’s political climate is now conducive to significant reform and the promotion of democratic principles.”

Chief Ndiweni’s statement comes at a crucial time for Zimbabwe, offering a message of hope and a call to action for all Zimbabweans, both at home and abroad.

