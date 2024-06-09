LEAKED AUDIO: Wicknell Chivayo In Hot Soup Over Money Looted from BetterBrands

By A Correspondent | Harare, Zimbabwe – In a shocking revelation, a leaked audio recording has implicated controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo in a major scandal involving looted election funds from BetterBrands Security. The company, owned by Acott Sakupwaya and fronted by Mike Chimombe and Moses Mpofu, is at the center of the controversy.

The audio, verified by ZimEye on Sunday, captures Chivayo in a conversation with Sakupwaya and Chimombe, where he is heard attempting to appease the two businessmen by claiming he would have paid them USD 10 million each if they had not raised complaints. Chivayo also boasts of having direct access to President Emmerson Mnangagwa, asserting that his influence surpasses that of the President’s two deputies.

In the same clip, Chivayo outlines his plans to form a team aimed at securing ministry tenders, which he intends to exploit through advance payments. This statement hints at a broader scheme of financial misconduct within government tenders.

When contacted by Simba Chikanza on Sunday evening, Chivayo attempted to dismiss the audio as “fake news,” but he did not address a detailed 64-page document that outlines how he misappropriated over USD 40 million intended for election materials that hmwere never his, but were for Scott Sakupwanya’s company.

This unfolding scandal raises serious concerns about corruption and the misuse of public funds at the highest levels, potentially implicating key figures within the Zimbabwean government.

Developing Story – More updates to follow as the investigation continues.

https://www.facebook.com/share/v/p7GSp8g6TZ7SvY36

