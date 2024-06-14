Mugwadi Teaches Chivhayo Lessons

By A Correspondent| Former Zanu PF Director of Communications Tafadzwa Mugwadi has mocked controversial businessman Wicknell Chivhayo for failing to hold his excitement after getting close to President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Posting on Twitter, Mugwadi who is also the Buhera South legislator said sungura musician Freddy Manjalima, popularly known as Kapfupi met the President but did not go around Epworth scamming people.

“Kapfupi is an exemplary cadre than some sascums! By now, the whole of Epworth must have been scammed by him but no. He knows the dignity of the Statesman he met. Take lessons!,” Mugwadi said.

Chivhayo was heard in a leaked audio boasting of strong ties with President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

He confidently asserts that he can direct Mnangagwa’s actions due to his close ties with the head of state, which he exploits to secure lucrative government contracts.

“I have captured this state entity with my bare hands,” Chivhayo declared, revealing his current focus on securing grain tenders amidst the drought.

“Right now, there is a drought. We will just create a structure, and suddenly, we are recognized as the main suppliers of grain in the country. We submit an application, and it’s immediately stated that Militech is supplying all the grain. It’s the company that has won the contract. Boom! Advance payment: and we start functioning immediately,” he detailed.

